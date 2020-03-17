Horizon City issues disaster declaration

1  of  2
HORIZON CITY, Texas (KTSM) — The City of Horizon is the latest municipality in the Borderland to officially issue a Declaration of Disaster in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak.

“In light of the recent decision made by the White House to recommend limiting the number of individuals to ten people in groups and with continued future uncertainty, I have signed the emergency declaration,” Horizon City Mayor Ruben Mendoza said.

Mayor Mendoza reminds Horizon City citizens they are no known reports of positive COVID-19 cases in Horizon City but says the declaration allows him to enact other emergency actions in the event community spread occurs in Horizon.

As of Monday, only Horizon City municipal court is impacted. The judge has canceled court hearings for the month of March and future courts may also be canceled upon further evaluation. Other Horizon City municipal services will remain operational.

“We urge our residents to remain aware of the current circumstances locally and nationally via the media and internet for future updates,” said Mayor Mendoza.

