Honoring El Paso’s Black History: McCall Neighborhood Center ‘a safe haven’ for El Paso’s Black community

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — If there is one place to find most of the Sun City’s Black history, it’s the McCall Neighborhood Center in Central El Paso.

The unofficial African American museum of El Paso honors the memory of Dr. Lawrence Nixon, who was an African American physician whose legal battles helped secure voting rights for blacks in Texas.

The McCall Neighborhood Center was a home that turned into a safe haven for African Americans.

“I got to be honest with you, when I first got here in El Paso I never knew anything like this existed,” said El Paso NAACP Secretary Taneka Wilborn.

Marshall and Odalee McCall were a key part of the community in El Paso. Marshall was the city’s first African American mail carrier for the U.S. Postal Service and Olalee became the first female high-school principal in the El Paso Independent School District in 1937.

In 1984, Leona Washington worked with the leadership of the City of El Paso and they purchased the building. Through a series of grants, the home-turned-center was able to construct a gallery and the new addition of a meeting area.

Washington also wrote the song, “The City of El Paso,” which was named the city’s official song by Mayor Jonathan Rogers in the 1980s.

Gregg Davis, president of the Board of Directors of the McCall Neighborhood Center, added he calls Washington the mother of the McCall Center. She had the vision to make the McCall Center into a historical icon for the African American community.

“The NAACP founded in 1909, the charter for El Paso was in 1914 and, as far as the McCall Center in the interaction with the NAACP, it is a safe haven for us,” said NAACP El Paso President Doris Hardwick.

The McCall Neighborhood Center hosts Black History Month, Juneteenth, Kwanza and a number of celebrations at their facility. Along with fraternities and sororities, faith councils and churches hold their monthly meetings at the McCall Neighborhood Center.

“I see not only that we do exist here in this community, but see everything that we’ve done for the community. It makes me proud, as an African American woman here in a predominantly Hispanic community,” said Wilborn.

The McCall Neighborhood Center is located at 3231 Wyoming Ave and supported by the generosity of the community.