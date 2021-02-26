Honoring El Paso’s Black History: Bob Wingo makes his own history in El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A staple in El Paso’s community is an African American entrepreneur that, at one point, almost lost his life after being drafted and sent to the Vietnam War.

But Bob Wingo returned to El Paso, and his ambition allowed him to accomplish something that he never dreamed of.

“I consider myself as an El Pasoan more than anything,” he said. “I was born in Cloumbus, Ohio. I love El Paso. I think El Paso has been extremely good to me.

Wingo moved to El Paso in 1960, after his father was stationed at Fort Bliss. He attended Bel Air High School and served in the U.S. Army from 1966 to 1968.

“I thought, ‘God, if I lived through Vietnam, I would give college a shot,” Wingo said. “I’d give it a shot.”

Wingo graduated from the University of Texas at El Paso with his bachelor’s degree in business administration and marketing degree in 1973.

After graduating, he worked for an apparel company — Billy the Kid — where he moved up quickly and that led to a VP position with Sanders Company Advertising.

In 9184, he became a partner and the company is now Sanders/Wingo, the creative advertising agency has seen tremendous progress.

“We’ve been very fortunate over the years,” he said. “We’ve worked with accounts like AT&T. We worked on Kentucky Fried Chicken. We worked on General Motors and we worked on State Farm Insurance.

“The world is changing — the ‘browning’ of America is happening,” he said. “You’re seeing more people of color on TV — Latino, Latinx, African American, Asian, you name it. I think, as time goes on, we’re going to see more and more of it. I think of the elevation of the initiatives have happened partially now because of the recent events like George Floyd.”

KTSM’s J Russell and Bob Wingo.

Wingo said that civil rights and race relations will always be something to consider in his life. One of his proudest achievements happened in Washington, D.C., by way of El Paso.

“We raised the first $100,000 for the building at the Martin Luther King Memorial right here in El Paso,” he said.

Along with his fraternity, Alpha Phi Alpha, the UTEP graduate helped raised $122 million, showing how El Paso has contributed to national Black history.

“We each got a shovel and I felt it was more important for our community to have the shovel at the McCall Center than sitting in my office,” Wingo said.

He told KTSM 9 News that he had the opportunity to move to New York, but chose to stay in the Sun City.

“I don’t know how you measure the value in the benefit that we have here in El Paso,” he said. “This is it. Home. I love it.”

Wingo also has a daughter, Leslie Wingo, who has followed in his footsteps. She is now president of Wingo/Sanders in Austin.

Leslie told KTSM 9 News that no one could ever fill her father’s shoes.