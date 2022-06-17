EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The quick moving runoff from Thursday’s storms took the life a homeless man, after water rushed through a canal and washed out his campsite in South Central El Paso.

According to the El Paso Police Department (EPPD), officers from the Central Regional Command were sent to the intersection of El Paso Drive and Glenwood, regarding a possible drowning in the Franklin Canal.

The preliminary investigation revealed the decedent was living in a section of the canal located underneath the bridge overpass on Glenwood Street.

The section of canal he was living in was quickly flooded by the storm and the decedent was swept several yards away from his campsite.

The decedent was pulled out of the canal by a person who observed him being swept away by the water.

EPPD officers say the man was transported to University Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

Their investigation continues, and the man has not been identified yet.

