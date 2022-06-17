EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The quick moving runoff from Thursday’s storms took the life a homeless man, after water rushed through a canal and washed out his campsite in South Central El Paso.
According to the El Paso Police Department (EPPD), officers from the Central Regional Command were sent to the intersection of El Paso Drive and Glenwood, regarding a possible drowning in the Franklin Canal.
EPPD officers say the man was transported to University Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.
Their investigation continues, and the man has not been identified yet.
