EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas visited El Paso on Thursday, meeting with border patrol agents and touring the border.

Mayorkas started the morning in Clint, where he went into the field with border patrol agents by ATV.

“Saw the terrain they bravely cover in Clint, TX 24/7. Need to get them more resources,” part of a tweet from Mayorkas while in Clint read.

In the field on ATVs with Border Patrol Agents.



Saw the terrain they bravely cover in Clint, TX 24/7. Need to get them more resources.

After going to Clint, Mayorkas went to Santa Theresa where he tweeted “Talented and dedicated, 110%. Need to deliver to them best-in-class technology, vehicles, and other support”.

On border with Agents at Santa Teresa Monument 3 in NM. “Second to None.”



Talented and dedicated, 110%. Need to deliver to them best-in-class technology, vehicles, and other support.

Mayorkas spoke with Telemundo48 while in El Paso about how he says border policies have changed from the prior administration.

“The policies have changed so dramatically between the trump administration and the Biden administration we have ended the policies of cruelty that defined the prior administration,” said Mayorkas.

Also speaking about Title 42, the Remain in Mexico Policy says it is a public health authority, and not an immigration policy.

“It is a public health imperative for the benefit of the migrants, the communities in which they enter, and our workforce to continue to apply title 42 and that is the decision of the centers for disease control it is not our decision,” said Mayorkas.

Chief of the United States Border Patrol Raul Ortiz also came to El Paso with Mayorkas, speaking with Telemundo48. Ortiz said they are aware of processing and capacity challenges as the number of migrants coming across the border has increased.

“We’ve seen increases not just here in El Paso but across the entire Southwest border,” said Ortiz.

Ortiz adds that challenges El Paso has included not enough technology and not enough agents on the frontlines, in addition to helping other sectors.

“El Paso has seen some increases but we have other locations that have seen higher increases to include Del Rio Texas and Yuma Arizona. So we’re having to transport some of those migrants into El Paso so we can process them and turn them over to the non-governmental agencies here,” said Cheif Ortiz.

Mayorkas’ visit to El Paso followed his visit to Yuma Arizona where he also spoke with border patrol agents. Following his visit to Yuma, the Governor of Arizona Doug Ducey called for Mayorkas to step down.

“He has failed Americans in his role as Homeland Security Secretary — he even admitted the border is the worst it’s been in over 20 years,” a portion of a tweet by Ducey read.

