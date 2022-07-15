VINTON, NM (KTSM) – Several agencies are involved in an officer-involved shooting just north of West El Paso Friday night into the evening, according to the Dona Ana County Sheriff’s Office.

The incident began as a hit and run. Investigators say the victim called 9-1-1 after the incident and followed the suspect’s vehicle. Dona Ana County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to the call and spotted the vehicle on the road.

Allegedly, the driver began to open fire at the sheriff’s unit. DASO said that the pursuit continued and ended on Larry Drive. The suspect was struck by gunfire and was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

The investigation is ongoing.

