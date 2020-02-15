Historic window restoration workshop offered to El Paso homeowners

El Paso News

by: KTSM Report

Posted: / Updated:

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Homeowners hoping to maintain and preserve windows in historic homes and buildings are invited to a free workshop offered by the Historic Preservation Office.

The workshop will be conducted by Brent Hull, owner and founder of Hull Millwork. Attendees will learn the terminology, tools, and techniques behind stripping, refinishing, and re-glazing windows, as well as the importance of saving traditional wooden windows.

Mr. Hull has offered this workshop throughout Texas, and it is an honor that he is bringing his talent to El Paso for the first time.

The workshops will take place from 6:00 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at the El Paso History Museum (510 N. Santa Fe St) on Thursday, February 20, and at Memorial Park Resource Center (3105 Grant Ave) on Saturday, February 22.

Register at velazquezpx@elpasotexas.gov. The workshops are free and open to the public, but space is limited.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Advertise with KTSM 9 Link

KTSM Video Center

Transgender migrants find haven in Juarez

Thumbnail for the video titled "Transgender migrants find haven in Juarez"

Trans woman testimony

Thumbnail for the video titled "Trans woman testimony"

Texans advocate for sexual assault, domestic violence solutions

Thumbnail for the video titled "Texans advocate for sexual assault, domestic violence solutions"

Shelters welcome wave of Brazilians in Juarez

Thumbnail for the video titled "Shelters welcome wave of Brazilians in Juarez"

Las Cruces couples tie the knot at 'Romance at the Rotunda' Valentine's Day event .

Thumbnail for the video titled "Las Cruces couples tie the knot at 'Romance at the Rotunda' Valentine's Day event ."

Outgoing El Paso City Rep. responds to new ethics complaints filed against her

Thumbnail for the video titled "Outgoing El Paso City Rep. responds to new ethics complaints filed against her"
More Local