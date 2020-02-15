Historic window restoration workshop offered to El Paso homeowners

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Homeowners hoping to maintain and preserve windows in historic homes and buildings are invited to a free workshop offered by the Historic Preservation Office.

The workshop will be conducted by Brent Hull, owner and founder of Hull Millwork. Attendees will learn the terminology, tools, and techniques behind stripping, refinishing, and re-glazing windows, as well as the importance of saving traditional wooden windows.

Mr. Hull has offered this workshop throughout Texas, and it is an honor that he is bringing his talent to El Paso for the first time.

The workshops will take place from 6:00 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at the El Paso History Museum (510 N. Santa Fe St) on Thursday, February 20, and at Memorial Park Resource Center (3105 Grant Ave) on Saturday, February 22.

Register at velazquezpx@elpasotexas.gov. The workshops are free and open to the public, but space is limited.