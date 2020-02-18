Historic Preservation Office offering free window and restoration workshop

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM)- The Historic Preservation Office will be conducting a free wood workshop to inform homeowners on how to maintain and preserve windows in historic buildings.

Brent Hull, owner and founder of Hull Millwork, will be teaching the workshop.

Hull has offered the workshop throughout Texas and is now bringing it to El Paso.

According to a news release by the City of El Paso, attendees will learn about the terminology, tools, and techniques behind stripping, refinishing, and re-glazing windows, as well as the importance of saving traditional wooden windows.

One workshop will take place from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at the El Paso History Museum, 510 N. Santa Fe St, on Thursday, Feb.20.

A second workshop will be conducted at Memorial Park Resource Center, 3105 Grant Ave, on Saturday, Feb. 22.

The workshops are free and open to the public, but space is limited.

To register, send an e-mail at velazquezpx@elpasotexas.gov.