Hiker stranded for days at Gila National Forest after being caught in flash flood

El Paso, TX (KTSM) – A stranded hiker was finally located at the Gila National Forest in Sourthwestern, New Mexico and was rendered aid after being trapped for four days in the area.

The hiker, an adult male and U.S. citizen was rescued on Monday after search and rescue aircraft was requested in an attempt to locate the missing hiker. After being airborne for a little more than one hour, at approximately 9:35 a.m. MDT, the AS-350 aircrew landed the aircraft and were able to provide food, water and render first aid. The aircrew did an assessment on the hiker who had been injured in the head when he lost his footing and fell after being caught in a flash flood.

“Our region has some rugged terrain and dramatic weather that can often strand people who enjoy the many national parks in this part of the country,” said John Stonehouse, AMO El Paso Air Branch Director. “Our CBP pilots and search and rescues personnel on the ground are often the difference between life and death to those caught up in flash floods or in the desert heat. I am very proud of the air-ground team that made this search and rescue mission a life-saving success.”

U.S. Customs and Border Protection Air Marine Operations aircrew helped Mesilla Valley Resue and New Mexico Search and Rescue locate the man.

The rescued hiker was taken to a local hospital for further evaluation and treatment.

