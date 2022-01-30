EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A woman in her 50’s was rescued and transported to a local hospital after suffering a severe leg injury and a head injury while hiking at Smuggler’s Pass in the Transmountain area. This area was closed to the public before this incident occurred.

The call came in at around 9:30 AM Sunday morning to EPFD from a group of 5 hikers reporting that one of them had fallen and been injured. There was a combined search and rescue effort comprised of El Paso Fire, the El Paso Police Department, and State Park officials.

According to EPFD, the difficulty with the terrain in the area is why Homeland Security’s Air and Marine Operations was called in to assist with the rescue. A Blackhawk helicopter was used to send in and hoist a firefighter for the search and rescue operation and bring the subject(s) down to safety.

State Park officials want to remind the public that Smuggler’s Pass is closed off to the public because of repairs. It is not considered safe, according to officials.

