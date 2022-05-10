EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A day following the discovery of a missing hiker in the Franklin Mountains, officials with the El Paso Police Department (EPPD) released his identity.

EPPD officials say 46-year-old Jerred Erhorn Woods of Washington State, was found dead near Ranger Peak Monday morning.

The incident began on Sunday, May 8, at 4:30 p.m., when officers from the Westside Regional Command were sent to 4930 Stanton, regarding a mountain rescue.

Officers met with the daughter of Woods, who told the officers her father went hiking in the Franklin

Mountains on Saturday, May 7th and she had not heard from him since approximately 2 p.m. on Saturday.



The Combined Search and Rescue Team (COMSAR) searched for Woods on Sunday evening and ended the search after nightfall. On Monday morning, COMSAR team members resumed the search for Woods and found his body near Ranger Peak.

Woods’ body was transported down the mountain and taken to the Medical Examiner’s Office for further examination.

Police add that there is no cause of death determined at this time, and the Crimes Against Person Unit continues the investigation.

