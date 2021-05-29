Highest-rated breakfast restaurants in El Paso, according to Tripadvisor

(STACKER) — With the advent of Big Data, it’s now easier than ever to quantify what people like around the globe. And when it comes to food, Americans seem to have specific opinions. American dining brands have a long and storied history, and whether they’re fast food, fast-casual, high-end, or super cheap, U.S. restaurants offer something for almost everyone.
What’s clear about U.S. dining habits is that people love options. Restaurants across America are chock-full of variety, mixing ethnicities, food regions, and cultures into steaming melting pots of (often) fried deliciousness. And when it comes to the most important meal of the day, few people are on the fence about their favorite go-to spots. Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated restaurants for breakfast in El Paso on Tripadvisor.
Locals reading the list will surely see some favorite eateries and classic go-to restaurants. Keep reading to see if your favorite restaurant made the list—and to see which spots you haven’t been to yet.
Tripadvisor
#15. Eastside Cafe
11251 Rojas Dr, El Paso, TX 79935-5404
- Rating: 4.5/5 (13 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (5.0/5)
- Category: Mexican
- Price: $
Tripadvisor
#14. Crave Kitchen and Bar
11990 Rojas Dr., El Paso, TX 79936-6746
- Rating: 4.0/5 (63 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5)
- Category: American
- Price: $$ – $$$
Tripadvisor
#13. Corner Bakery
1301 Airway Blvd., El Paso, TX 79925-2213
- Rating: 4.5/5 (69 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Category: Cafe, American
- Price: $$ – $$$
Tripadvisor
#12. Crave Kitchen and Bar
631 N Resler Dr., El Paso, TX 79912-2382
- Rating: 4.5/5 (30 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Category: American, Bar
- Price: $$ – $$$
Tripadvisor
#11. Fire at Double Tree
600 N. El Paso St. at DoubleTree Hotel, El Paso, TX 79901-1122
- Rating: 4.0/5 (65 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Category: American
- Price: $$ – $$$
Tripadvisor
#10. Village Inn
1500 Airway Blvd., El Paso, TX 79925-2217
- Rating: 4.0/5 (63 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Category: American
- Price: $
Tripadvisor
#9. Village Inn
4757 Hondo Pass Dr., El Paso, TX 79904-1421
- Rating: 4.5/5 (15 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Category: American
- Price: $
Tripadvisor
#8. Salt and Honey Bakery Cafe
801 N. Piedras St., Suite 6, El Paso, TX 79903-4007
- Rating: 4.5/5 (31 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Category: American, Cafe
- Price: $$ – $$$
Tripadvisor
#7. TAFT DIAZ
209 N. Stanton St., El Paso, TX 79901-1321
- Rating: 4.5/5 (50 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Category: Mexican, American
- Price: $$$$
Tripadvisor
#6. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store
7540 Remcon Circle, El Paso, TX 79912-3513
- Rating: 4.0/5 (131 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Category: American
- Price: $$ – $$$
Tripadvisor
#5. Clock Family Restaurant
8409 Dyer St., El Paso, TX 79904-2803
- Rating: 4.0/5 (52 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)
- Category: Mexican, Southwestern
- Price: $
Tripadvisor
#4. Good Luck Cafe
3813 Alameda Ave, El Paso, TX 79905-2508
- Rating: 4.5/5 (65 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (5.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Category: Mexican, Latin
- Price: $
Tripadvisor
#3. L & J Cafe
3622 E. Missouri Ave., El Paso, TX 79903-4421
- Rating: 4.5/5 (1,628 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Category: Mexican, Southwestern
- Price: $$ – $$$
Tripadvisor
#2. D’Lox
630 Sunland Park Dr., El Paso, TX 79912-5138
- Rating: 4.5/5 (67 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Category: American, Contemporary
- Price: $$ – $$$
Tripadvisor
#1. Crave Kitchen and Bar
300 Cincinnati Ave., El Paso, TX 79902-3125
- Rating: 4.0/5 (489 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Category: American, Bar
- Price: $$ – $$$
Read more on Tripadvisor
For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.