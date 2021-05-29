Highest-rated breakfast restaurants in El Paso, according to Tripadvisor

El Paso News

by: Stacker

Posted: / Updated:

(STACKER) — With the advent of Big Data, it’s now easier than ever to quantify what people like around the globe. And when it comes to food, Americans seem to have specific opinions. American dining brands have a long and storied history, and whether they’re fast food, fast-casual, high-end, or super cheap, U.S. restaurants offer something for almost everyone.

What’s clear about U.S. dining habits is that people love options. Restaurants across America are chock-full of variety, mixing ethnicities, food regions, and cultures into steaming melting pots of (often) fried deliciousness. And when it comes to the most important meal of the day, few people are on the fence about their favorite go-to spots. Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated restaurants for breakfast in El Paso on Tripadvisor.

Locals reading the list will surely see some favorite eateries and classic go-to restaurants. Keep reading to see if your favorite restaurant made the list—and to see which spots you haven’t been to yet.

Tripadvisor

#15. Eastside Cafe

11251 Rojas Dr, El Paso, TX 79935-5404

  • Rating: 4.5/5 (13 reviews)
  • Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (5.0/5)
  • Category: Mexican
  • Price: $

Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#14. Crave Kitchen and Bar

11990 Rojas Dr., El Paso, TX 79936-6746

  • Rating: 4.0/5 (63 reviews)
  • Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5)
  • Category: American
  • Price: $$ – $$$

Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#13. Corner Bakery

1301 Airway Blvd., El Paso, TX 79925-2213

  • Rating: 4.5/5 (69 reviews)
  • Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
  • Category: Cafe, American
  • Price: $$ – $$$

Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#12. Crave Kitchen and Bar

631 N Resler Dr., El Paso, TX 79912-2382

  • Rating: 4.5/5 (30 reviews)
  • Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)
  • Category: American, Bar
  • Price: $$ – $$$

Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#11. Fire at Double Tree

600 N. El Paso St. at DoubleTree Hotel, El Paso, TX 79901-1122

  • Rating: 4.0/5 (65 reviews)
  • Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
  • Category: American
  • Price: $$ – $$$

Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#10. Village Inn

1500 Airway Blvd., El Paso, TX 79925-2217

  • Rating: 4.0/5 (63 reviews)
  • Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)
  • Category: American
  • Price: $

Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#9. Village Inn

4757 Hondo Pass Dr., El Paso, TX 79904-1421

  • Rating: 4.5/5 (15 reviews)
  • Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
  • Category: American
  • Price: $

Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#8. Salt and Honey Bakery Cafe

801 N. Piedras St., Suite 6, El Paso, TX 79903-4007

  • Rating: 4.5/5 (31 reviews)
  • Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.0/5)
  • Category: American, Cafe
  • Price: $$ – $$$

Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#7. TAFT DIAZ

209 N. Stanton St., El Paso, TX 79901-1321

  • Rating: 4.5/5 (50 reviews)
  • Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
  • Category: Mexican, American
  • Price: $$$$

Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#6. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store

7540 Remcon Circle, El Paso, TX 79912-3513

  • Rating: 4.0/5 (131 reviews)
  • Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
  • Category: American
  • Price: $$ – $$$

Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#5. Clock Family Restaurant

8409 Dyer St., El Paso, TX 79904-2803

  • Rating: 4.0/5 (52 reviews)
  • Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)
  • Category: Mexican, Southwestern
  • Price: $

Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#4. Good Luck Cafe

3813 Alameda Ave, El Paso, TX 79905-2508

  • Rating: 4.5/5 (65 reviews)
  • Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (5.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
  • Category: Mexican, Latin
  • Price: $

Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#3. L & J Cafe

3622 E. Missouri Ave., El Paso, TX 79903-4421

  • Rating: 4.5/5 (1,628 reviews)
  • Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
  • Category: Mexican, Southwestern
  • Price: $$ – $$$

Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#2. D’Lox

630 Sunland Park Dr., El Paso, TX 79912-5138

  • Rating: 4.5/5 (67 reviews)
  • Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
  • Category: American, Contemporary
  • Price: $$ – $$$

Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#1. Crave Kitchen and Bar

300 Cincinnati Ave., El Paso, TX 79902-3125

  • Rating: 4.0/5 (489 reviews)
  • Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
  • Category: American, Bar
  • Price: $$ – $$$

    Read more on Tripadvisor

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

KTSM Video Center

Getting ready for a vaccinated summer

Wet 'N' Wild Water World opens for the summer

Officers step up enforcement of seat belts

4 more people arrested for EPTX assault

Man arrested for possession of child pornography

Woman arrested for intoxication manslaughter

More El Paso News
Advertise with KTSM 9 Link