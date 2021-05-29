Highest-rated breakfast restaurants in El Paso, according to Tripadvisor

(STACKER) — With the advent of Big Data, it’s now easier than ever to quantify what people like around the globe. And when it comes to food, Americans seem to have specific opinions. American dining brands have a long and storied history, and whether they’re fast food, fast-casual, high-end, or super cheap, U.S. restaurants offer something for almost everyone.

#15. Eastside Cafe

11251 Rojas Dr, El Paso, TX 79935-5404

Rating: 4.5/5 (13 reviews)

Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (5.0/5)

Category: Mexican

Price: $

#14. Crave Kitchen and Bar

11990 Rojas Dr., El Paso, TX 79936-6746

Rating: 4.0/5 (63 reviews)

Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5)

Category: American

Price: $$ – $$$

#13. Corner Bakery

1301 Airway Blvd., El Paso, TX 79925-2213

Rating: 4.5/5 (69 reviews)

Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

Category: Cafe, American

Price: $$ – $$$

#12. Crave Kitchen and Bar

631 N Resler Dr., El Paso, TX 79912-2382

Rating: 4.5/5 (30 reviews)

Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)

Category: American, Bar

Price: $$ – $$$

#11. Fire at Double Tree

600 N. El Paso St. at DoubleTree Hotel, El Paso, TX 79901-1122

Rating: 4.0/5 (65 reviews)

Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

Category: American

Price: $$ – $$$

#10. Village Inn

1500 Airway Blvd., El Paso, TX 79925-2217

Rating: 4.0/5 (63 reviews)

Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)

Category: American

Price: $

#9. Village Inn

4757 Hondo Pass Dr., El Paso, TX 79904-1421

Rating: 4.5/5 (15 reviews)

Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

Category: American

Price: $

#8. Salt and Honey Bakery Cafe

801 N. Piedras St., Suite 6, El Paso, TX 79903-4007

Rating: 4.5/5 (31 reviews)

Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.0/5)

Category: American, Cafe

Price: $$ – $$$

#7. TAFT DIAZ

209 N. Stanton St., El Paso, TX 79901-1321

Rating: 4.5/5 (50 reviews)

Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

Category: Mexican, American

Price: $$$$

#6. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store

7540 Remcon Circle, El Paso, TX 79912-3513

Rating: 4.0/5 (131 reviews)

Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

Category: American

Price: $$ – $$$

#5. Clock Family Restaurant

8409 Dyer St., El Paso, TX 79904-2803

Rating: 4.0/5 (52 reviews)

Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)

Category: Mexican, Southwestern

Price: $

#4. Good Luck Cafe

3813 Alameda Ave, El Paso, TX 79905-2508

Rating: 4.5/5 (65 reviews)

Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (5.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

Category: Mexican, Latin

Price: $

#3. L & J Cafe

3622 E. Missouri Ave., El Paso, TX 79903-4421

Rating: 4.5/5 (1,628 reviews)

Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

Category: Mexican, Southwestern

Price: $$ – $$$

#2. D’Lox

630 Sunland Park Dr., El Paso, TX 79912-5138

Rating: 4.5/5 (67 reviews)

Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

Category: American, Contemporary

Price: $$ – $$$

#1. Crave Kitchen and Bar

300 Cincinnati Ave., El Paso, TX 79902-3125

Rating: 4.0/5 (489 reviews)

Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

Category: American, Bar

Price: $$ – $$$



