Highest-paying jobs in El Paso that require a bachelor’s degree

(STACKER) — While college and university tuition costs may be skyrocketing, many still believe a bachelor’s degree is essential to landing a high-paying job in the United States. Stacker compiled a list of the highest paying jobs in El Paso that typically require a bachelor’s degree using data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Jobs are ranked by 2020 annual mean wage.

Whether highly technical, scientific, or based in finance or the arts, all the jobs require keeping up to date with the latest developments in culture, commerce, or tech.

Keep reading to discover the highest-paying jobs that require a bachelor degree in El Paso.

Iam_Anupong/Shutterstock

#50. Kindergarten teachers, except special education

Annual mean salary: $61,770

#93 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 530

National

Annual mean salary: $61,170

Employment: 120,080

Entry-level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

Metros with highest average pay:

Merced, CA ($99,270)

Modesto, CA ($91,000)

Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA ($87,360)

Job description: Teach academic and social skills to kindergarten students.

tomeqs/Shutterstock

#49. Clergy

Annual mean salary: $61,890

#27 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 60

National

Annual mean salary: $56,560

Employment: 52,260

Entry-level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

Metros with highest average pay:

Santa Rosa, CA ($91,410)

Oxnard-Thousand Oaks-Ventura, CA ($89,050)

Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA ($83,480)

Job description: Conduct religious worship and perform other spiritual functions associated with beliefs and practices of religious faith or denomination. Provide spiritual and moral guidance and assistance to members.

Geraldshields11/Wikimedia Commons

#48. Labor relations specialists

Annual mean salary: $62,350

#111 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 40

National

Annual mean salary: $74,870

Employment: 70,050

Entry-level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

Metros with highest average pay:

Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($113,270)

Spartanburg, SC ($111,380)

Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA ($103,990)

Job description: Resolve disputes between workers and managers, negotiate collective bargaining agreements or coordinate grievance procedures to handle employee complaints.

Aleksandar Karanov/Shutterstock

#47. Occupational health and safety specialists

Annual mean salary: $62,360

#264 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 230

National

Annual mean salary: $78,110

Employment: 95,960

Entry-level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

Metros with highest average pay:

San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($112,250)

Kennewick-Richland, WA ($107,790)

Santa Rosa, CA ($101,190)

Job description: Review, evaluate and analyze work environments and design programs and procedures to control, eliminate and prevent disease or injury caused by chemical, physical and biological agents or ergonomic factors. May conduct inspections and enforce adherence to laws and regulations governing the health and safety of individuals. May be employed in the public or private sector.

Flamingo Images/Shutterstock

#46. Credit analysts

Annual mean salary: $62,370

#149 highest pay among all metros

Employment: data not available

National

Annual mean salary: $86,170

Employment: 72,090

Entry-level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

Metros with highest average pay:

Danbury, CT ($126,820)

New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($122,540)

Lakeland-Winter Haven, FL ($119,980)

Job description: Analyze credit data and financial statements of individuals or firms to determine the degree of risk involved in extending credit or lending money. Prepare reports with credit information for use in decision-making.

industryviews/Shutterstock

#45. Career/technical education teachers, secondary school

Annual mean salary: $62,870

#93 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 370

National

Annual mean salary: $65,870

Employment: 73,530

Entry-level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

Metros with highest average pay:

Fresno, CA ($104,830)

Stockton-Lodi, CA ($103,590)

New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($92,140)

Job description: Teach occupational, vocational, career or technical subjects to students at the secondary school level.

B Brown/Shutterstock

#44. Secondary school teachers, except special and career/technical education

Annual mean salary: $63,040

#132 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 3,460

National

Annual mean salary: $67,340

Employment: 991,000

Entry-level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

Metros with highest average pay:

Napa, CA ($99,170)

Fresno, CA ($96,200)

Santa Cruz-Watsonville, CA ($95,500)

Job description: Teach one or more subjects to students at the secondary school level.

ImageFlow/Shutterstock

#43. Accountants and auditors

Annual mean salary: $65,810

#314 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 1,580

National

Annual mean salary: $81,660

Employment: 1,274,620

Entry-level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

Metros with highest average pay:

Salinas, CA ($111,680)

New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($105,720)

Midland, TX ($103,120)

Job description: Examine, analyze and interpret accounting records to prepare financial statements, give advice or audit and evaluate statements prepared by others. Install or advise on systems of recording costs or other financial and budgetary data.

GaudiLab/Shutterstock

#42. Librarians and media collections specialists

Annual mean salary: $66,230

#73 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 330

National

Annual mean salary: $63,560

Employment: 135,070

Entry-level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

Metros with highest average pay:

Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($88,390)

Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($85,920)

Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($84,230)

Job description: Administer and maintain libraries or collections of information for public or private access through reference or borrowing. Work in a variety of settings, such as educational institutions, museums and corporations and with various types of informational materials, such as books, periodicals, recordings, films and databases. Tasks may include acquiring, cataloging and circulating library materials and user services such as locating and organizing information, providing instruction on how to access information and setting up and operating a library’s media equipment.

Arjuna Kodisinghe/Shutterstock

#41. Network and computer systems administrators

Annual mean salary: $68,560

#306 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 560

National

Annual mean salary: $89,460

Employment: 339,560

Entry-level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

Metros with highest average pay:

San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($134,260)

Baltimore-Columbia-Towson, MD ($116,840)

Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($111,790)

Job description: Install, configure and maintain an organization’s local area network (LAN), wide area network (WAN), data communications network, operating systems and physical and virtual servers. Perform system monitoring and verify the integrity and availability of hardware, network and server resources and systems. Review system and application logs and verify completion of scheduled jobs, including system backups. Analyze network and server resource consumption and control user access. Install and upgrade software and maintain software licenses. May assist in network modeling, analysis, planning and coordination between network and data communications hardware and software.

PR Image Factory/Shutterstock

#40. Operations research analysts

Annual mean salary: $68,850

#136 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 150

National

Annual mean salary: $92,280

Employment: 96,220

Entry-level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

Metros with highest average pay:

San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($146,830)

Salinas, CA ($124,950)

Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA ($123,370)

Job description: Formulate and apply mathematical modeling and other optimizing methods to develop and interpret information that assists management with decision-making, policy formulation or other managerial functions. May collect and analyze data and develop decision support software, services, or products. May develop and supply optimal time, cost or logistics networks for program evaluation, review or implementation.

sabthai/Shutterstock

#39. Budget analysts

Annual mean salary: $68,980

#134 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 110

National

Annual mean salary: $82,690

Employment: 49,260

Entry-level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

Metros with highest average pay:

San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($107,870)

Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($104,650)

Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($101,450)

Job description: Examine budget estimates for completeness, accuracy and conformance with procedures and regulations. Analyze budgeting and accounting reports.

Canva

#38. Civil engineers

Annual mean salary: $69,480

#337 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 480

National

Annual mean salary: $95,440

Employment: 300,850

Entry-level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

Metros with highest average pay:

New Orleans-Metairie, LA ($125,910)

Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA ($121,970)

San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($119,860)

Job description: Perform engineering duties in planning, designing and overseeing construction and maintenance of building structures and facilities, such as roads, railroads, airports, bridges, harbors, channels, dams, irrigation projects, pipelines, power plants and water and sewage systems.

Canva

#37. Dietitians and nutritionists

Annual mean salary: $69,750

#41 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 120

National

Annual mean salary: $64,150

Employment: 66,330

Entry-level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

Metros with highest average pay:

Santa Rosa, CA ($95,140)

San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($95,060)

Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($93,640)

Job description: Plan and conduct food service or nutritional programs to assist in the promotion of health and control of disease. May supervise activities of a department providing quantity food services, counsel individuals or conduct nutritional research.

Dragon Images/Shutterstock

#36. Insurance underwriters

Annual mean salary: $72,210

#77 highest pay among all metros

Employment: data not available

National

Annual mean salary: $80,390

Employment: 101,790

Entry-level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

Metros with highest average pay:

Augusta-Richmond County, GA-SC ($119,010)

Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($109,060)

Durham-Chapel Hill, NC ($105,470)

Job description: Review individual applications for insurance to evaluate the degree of risk involved and determine acceptance of applications.

Rawpixel.com/Shutterstock

#35. Registered nurses

Annual mean salary: $73,100

#132 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 6,410

National

Annual mean salary: $80,010

Employment: 2,986,500

Entry-level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

Metros with highest average pay:

San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($149,200)

San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($146,870)

Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($142,140)

Job description: Assess patient health problems and needs, develop and implement nursing care plans and maintain medical records. Administer nursing care to ill, injured, convalescent or disabled patients. May advise patients on health maintenance and disease prevention or provide case management. Licensing or registration required.

Canva

#34. Mechanical engineers

Annual mean salary: $73,480

#292 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 110

National

Annual mean salary: $95,560

Employment: 293,960

Entry-level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

Metros with highest average pay:

San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($125,760)

San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($124,190)

Beaumont-Port Arthur, TX ($123,700)

Job description: Perform engineering duties in planning and designing tools, engines, machines and other mechanically functioning equipment. Oversee installation, operation, maintenance and repair of equipment such as centralized heat, gas, water and steam systems.

Jacob Lund/Shutterstock

#33. Architects, except landscape and naval

Annual mean salary: $73,530

#155 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 180

National

Annual mean salary: $89,470

Employment: 103,900

Entry-level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

Metros with highest average pay:

Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA ($114,930)

San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($113,510)

Santa Rosa, CA ($112,110)

Job description: Plan and design structures, such as private residences, office buildings, theaters, factories and other structural property.

Pakorn Khantiyaporn/Shutterstock

#32. Logisticians

Annual mean salary: $74,000

#152 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 410

National

Annual mean salary: $79,830

Employment: 184,230

Entry-level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

Metros with highest average pay:

San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($116,200)

California-Lexington Park, MD ($112,040)

Lake Charles, LA ($110,510)

Job description: Analyze and coordinate the ongoing logistical functions of a firm or organization. Responsible for the entire life cycle of a product, including acquisition, distribution, internal allocation, delivery and final disposal of resources.

Dmytro Zinkevych/Shutterstock

#31. Social and community service managers

Annual mean salary: $74,090

#117 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 210

National

Annual mean salary: $75,140

Employment: 155,800

Entry-level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

Metros with highest average pay:

Yuba City, CA ($96,530)

New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($95,650)

Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($94,900)

Job description: Plan, direct or coordinate the activities of a social service program or community outreach organization. Oversee the program or organization’s budget and policies regarding participant involvement, program requirements and benefits. Work may involve directing social workers, counselors or probation officers.

comzeal images/Shutterstock

#30. Loan officers

Annual mean salary: $75,270

#145 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 430

National

Annual mean salary: $76,930

Employment: 308,700

Entry-level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

Metros with highest average pay:

Eau Claire, WI ($129,900)

Stockton-Lodi, CA ($121,100)

Tyler, TX ($114,690)

Job description: Evaluate, authorize, or recommend approval of commercial, real estate or credit loans. Advise borrowers on financial status and payment methods. Includes mortgage loan officers and agents, collection analysts, loan servicing officers, loan underwriters and payday loan officers.

Canva

#29. Computer systems analysts

Annual mean salary: $77,730

#257 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 330

National

Annual mean salary: $99,020

Employment: 574,450

Entry-level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

Metros with highest average pay:

San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($133,970)

San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($125,350)

Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX ($124,070)

Job description: Analyze science, engineering, business and other data processing problems to develop and implement solutions to complex applications problems, system administration issues or network concerns. Perform systems management and integration functions, improve existing computer systems and review computer system capabilities, workflow and schedule limitations. May analyze or recommend commercially available software.

USACE NY/Flickr

#28. Construction managers

Annual mean salary: $78,050

#322 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 640

National

Annual mean salary: $107,260

Employment: 285,640

Entry-level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

Metros with highest average pay:

Napa, CA ($161,780)

Atlantic City-Hammonton, NJ ($154,800)

New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($153,490)

Job description: Plan, direct or coordinate, usually through subordinate supervisory personnel, activities concerned with the construction and maintenance of structures, facilities and systems. Participate in the conceptual development of a construction project and oversee its organization, scheduling, budgeting and implementation. Includes managers in specialized construction fields, such as carpentry or plumbing.

Mr.Whiskey/Shutterstock

#27. Editors

Annual mean salary: $78,350

#14 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 60

National

Annual mean salary: $73,910

Employment: 93,370

Entry-level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

Metros with highest average pay:

New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($93,840)

San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($92,970)

Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($88,660)

Job description: Plan, coordinate, revise or edit written material. May review proposals and drafts for possible publication.

ernestoeslava/Pixabay

#26. Compliance officers

Annual mean salary: $78,880

#45 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 1,750

National

Annual mean salary: $75,620

Employment: 327,360

Entry-level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

Metros with highest average pay:

Flagstaff, AZ ($99,640)

San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($98,030)

Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($96,850)

Job description: Examine, evaluate and investigate eligibility for or conformity with laws and regulations governing contract compliance of licenses and permits and perform other compliance and enforcement inspection and analysis activities not classified elsewhere.

Jacob Lund/Shutterstock

#25. Database administrators and architects

Annual mean salary: $79,520

#173 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 90

National

Annual mean salary: $101,090

Employment: 133,630

Entry-level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

Metros with highest average pay:

San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($143,340)

Trenton, NJ ($126,540)

Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($120,430)

Job description: Administer, test and implement computer databases, applying knowledge of database management systems. Coordinate changes to computer databases. Identify, investigate and resolve database performance issues, database capacity and database scalability. May plan, coordinate and implement security measures to safeguard computer databases.

aslysun/Shutterstock

#24. Chemists

Annual mean salary: $80,820

#79 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 40

National

Annual mean salary: $86,410

Employment: 82,940

Entry-level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

Metros with highest average pay:

Peoria, IL ($134,990)

Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($130,860)

San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($122,250)

Job description: Conduct qualitative and quantitative chemical analyses or experiments in laboratories for quality or process control or to develop new products or knowledge.

PIYAWAT WONGOPASS/Shutterstock

#23. Computer programmers

Annual mean salary: $83,510

#115 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 170

National

Annual mean salary: $95,640

Employment: 178,140

Entry-level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

Metros with highest average pay:

San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($125,420)

Midland, TX ($119,390)

San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($113,530)

Job description: Create, modify and test the code and scripts that allow computer applications to run. Work from specifications drawn up by software and web developers or other individuals. May develop and write computer programs to store, locate and retrieve specific documents, data and information.

Patrizio Martorana/Shutterstock

#22. Environmental scientists and specialists, including health

Annual mean salary: $84,210

#44 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 70

National

Annual mean salary: $80,090

Employment: 84,610

Entry-level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

Metros with highest average pay:

San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($112,340)

Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($107,320)

Utica-Rome, NY ($104,870)

Job description: Conduct research or perform investigation for the purpose of identifying, abating or eliminating sources of pollutants or hazards that affect either the environment or public health. Using knowledge of various scientific disciplines, may collect, synthesize, study, report and recommend action based on data derived from measurements or observations of air, food, soil, water and other sources.

Canva

#21. Electrical engineers

Annual mean salary: $86,230

#247 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 150

National

Annual mean salary: $105,990

Employment: 185,220

Entry-level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

Metros with highest average pay:

San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($150,480)

Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($130,150)

Idaho Falls, ID ($125,700)

Job description: Research, design, develop, test or supervise the manufacturing and installation of electrical equipment, components or systems for commercial, industrial, military or scientific use.

fizkes // Shutterstock

#20. Management analysts

Annual mean salary: $86,700

#163 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 460

National

Annual mean salary: $97,580

Employment: 734,000

Entry-level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

Metros with highest average pay:

Dothan, AL ($163,720)

Barnstable Town, MA ($157,490)

Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($135,250)

Job description: Conduct organizational studies and evaluations, design systems and procedures, conduct work simplification and measurement studies and prepare operations and procedures manuals to assist management in operating more efficiently and effectively. Includes program analysts and management consultants.

Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock

#19. Industrial engineers

Annual mean salary: $90,690

#131 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 280

National

Annual mean salary: $93,610

Employment: 290,190

Entry-level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

Metros with highest average pay:

Billings, MT ($125,760)

San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($123,710)

Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX ($123,510)

Job description: Design, develop, test and evaluate integrated systems for managing industrial production processes, including human work factors, quality control, inventory control, logistics and material flow, cost analysis and production coordination.

Roman Samborskyi/Shutterstock

#18. Software developers and software quality assurance analysts and testers

Annual mean salary: $92,260

#201 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 680

National

Annual mean salary: $114,270

Employment: 1,476,800

Entry-level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

Metros with highest average pay:

San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($157,480)

San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($144,740)

Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($140,930)

Job description: Research, design and develop computer and network software or specialized utility programs. Analyze user needs and develop software solutions, applying principles and techniques of computer science, engineering and mathematical analysis. Update software or enhance existing software capabilities. May work with computer hardware engineers to integrate hardware and software systems and develop specifications and performance requirements. May maintain databases within an application area, working individually or coordinating database development as part of a team.

Pixabay

#17. General and operations managers

Annual mean salary: $93,610

#313 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 4,470

National

Annual mean salary: $125,740

Employment: 2,347,420

Entry-level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

Metros with highest average pay:

Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($183,170)

San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($175,990)

New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($172,370)

Job description: Plan, direct or coordinate the operations of public or private sector organizations, overseeing multiple departments or locations. Duties and responsibilities include formulating policies, managing daily operations, and planning the use of materials and human resources, but are too diverse and general in nature to be classified in any one functional area of management or administration, such as personnel, purchasing or administrative services. Usually manage through subordinate supervisors. Excludes First-Line Supervisors.

EU2017EE/Flickr

#16. Information security analysts

Annual mean salary: $98,620

#70 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 90

National

Annual mean salary: $107,580

Employment: 138,000

Entry-level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

Metros with highest average pay:

San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($147,160)

San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($136,910)

Idaho Falls, ID ($130,620)

Job description: Plan, implement, upgrade or monitor security measures for the protection of computer networks and information. Assess system vulnerabilities for security risks and propose and implement risk mitigation strategies. May ensure appropriate security controls are in place that will safeguard digital files and vital electronic infrastructure. May respond to computer security breaches and viruses.

Jacob Lund/Shutterstock

#15. Human resources managers

Annual mean salary: $99,770

#256 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 150

National

Annual mean salary: $134,580

Employment: 156,600

Entry-level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

Metros with highest average pay:

Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($194,040)

San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($183,890)

New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($179,870)

Job description: Plan, direct or coordinate human resources activities and staff of an organization.

rawpixel.com/Shutterstock

#14. Purchasing managers

Annual mean salary: $101,240

#173 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 90

National

Annual mean salary: $132,660

Employment: 70,960

Entry-level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

Metros with highest average pay:

Fayetteville-Springdale-Rogers, AR-MO ($181,240)

New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($172,300)

Morgantown, WV ($167,740)

Job description: Plan, direct or coordinate the activities of buyers, purchasing officers and related workers involved in purchasing materials, products and services. Includes wholesale or retail trade merchandising managers and procurement managers.

Monkey Business Images/Shutterstock

#13. Medical and health services managers

Annual mean salary: $101,440

#252 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 1,010

National

Annual mean salary: $118,800

Employment: 402,540

Entry-level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

Metros with highest average pay:

Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($174,010)

Santa Cruz-Watsonville, CA ($171,430)

Madera, CA ($168,090)

Job description: Plan, direct or coordinate medical and health services in hospitals, clinics, managed care organizations, public health agencies or similar organizations.

BDUK fibre/flickr

#12. Electronics engineers, except computer

Annual mean salary: $103,430

#81 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 90

National

Annual mean salary: $112,320

Employment: 122,320

Entry-level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

Metros with highest average pay:

San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($148,210)

Austin-Round Rock, TX ($134,110)

Idaho Falls, ID ($131,740)

Job description: Research, design, develop or test electronic components and systems for commercial, industrial, military or scientific use employing knowledge of electronic theory and materials properties. Design electronic circuits and components for use in fields such as telecommunications, aerospace guidance and propulsion control, acoustics or instruments and controls.

Canva

#11. Financial managers

Annual mean salary: $107,340

#300 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 550

National

Annual mean salary: $151,510

Employment: 653,080

Entry-level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

Metros with highest average pay:

New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($214,670)

Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($210,180)

San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($192,310)

Job description: Plan, direct or coordinate accounting, investing, banking, insurance, securities and other financial activities of a branch, office or department of an establishment.

Canva

#10. Environmental engineers

Annual mean salary: $109,380

#17 highest pay among all metros

Employment: data not available

National

Annual mean salary: $96,890

Employment: 50,260

Entry-level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

Metros with highest average pay:

Beaumont-Port Arthur, TX ($128,000)

San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($124,210)

Baton Rouge, LA ($114,890)

Job description: Research, design, plan or perform engineering duties in the prevention, control and remediation of environmental hazards using various engineering disciplines. Work may include waste treatment, site remediation or pollution control technology.

TopRank Online Marketing/Flickr

#9. Marketing managers

Annual mean salary: $113,700

#190 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 170

National

Annual mean salary: $154,470

Employment: 270,200

Entry-level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

Metros with highest average pay:

Santa Cruz-Watsonville, CA ($213,180)

San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($211,210)

San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($196,260)

Job description: Plan, direct or coordinate marketing policies and programs, such as determining the demand for products and services offered by a firm and its competitors and identify potential customers. Develop pricing strategies with the goal of maximizing the firm’s profits or share of the market while ensuring the firm’s customers are satisfied. Oversee product development or monitor trends that indicate the need for new products and services.

rawpixel.com/Shutterstock

#8. Training and development managers

Annual mean salary: $114,110

#65 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 30

National

Annual mean salary: $125,920

– Employment: 38,710

– Entry-level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

Metros with highest average pay:

New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($178,590)

San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($167,570)

San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($166,750)

Job description: Plan, direct or coordinate the training and development activities and staff of an organization.

IBM Research/Flickr

#7. Computer network architects

Annual mean salary: $116,020

#50 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 50

National

Annual mean salary: $119,230

Employment: 159,350

Entry-level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

Metros with highest average pay:

San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($161,950)

Dover-Durham, NH-ME ($152,060)

San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($148,250)

Job description: Design and implement computer and information networks, such as local area networks (LAN), wide area networks (WAN), intranets, extranets and other data communications networks. Perform network modeling, analysis and planning, including analysis of capacity needs for network infrastructures. May also design network and computer security measures. May research and recommend network and data communications hardware and software.

Financial Times/Wikimedia Commons

#6. Personal financial advisors

Annual mean salary: $119,910

#94 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 120

National

Annual mean salary: $122,490

Employment: 218,050

Entry-level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

Metros with highest average pay:

Gainesville, FL ($206,120)

New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($169,850)

Tyler, TX ($169,690)

Job description: Advise clients on financial plans using knowledge of tax and investment strategies, securities, insurance, pension plans and real estate. Duties include assessing clients’ assets, liabilities, cash flow, insurance coverage, tax status and financial objectives. May also buy and sell financial assets for clients.

Pixabay

#5. Architectural and engineering managers

Annual mean salary: $124,640

#230 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 90

National

Annual mean salary: $158,100

Employment: 195,900

Entry-level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

Metros with highest average pay:

San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($226,920)

Amarillo, TX ($199,940)

Naples-Immokalee-Marco Island, FL ($198,610)

Job description: Plan, direct, or coordinate activities in such fields as architecture and engineering or research and development in these fields.

Sunshine Seeds/Shutterstock

#4. Industrial production managers

Annual mean salary: $125,110

#62 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 260

National

Annual mean salary: $118,190

Employment: 179,570

Entry-level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

Metros with highest average pay:

New Orleans-Metairie, LA ($171,890)

Florence, SC ($167,660)

Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA ($155,320)

Job description: Plan, direct or coordinate the work activities and resources necessary for manufacturing products in accordance with cost, quality and quantity specifications.

Almonroth/Wikimedia Commons

#3. Computer and information systems managers

Annual mean salary: $137,450

113 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 220

National

Annual mean salary: $161,730

Employment: 457,290

Entry-level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

Metros with highest average pay:

San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($235,040)

San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($212,480)

New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($201,320)

Job description: Plan, direct or coordinate activities in such fields as electronic data processing, information systems, systems analysis and computer programming.

Canva

#2. Sales managers

Annual mean salary: $142,990

#81 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 420

National

Annual mean salary: $147,580

Employment: 390,170

Entry-level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

Metros with highest average pay:

San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($207,070)

New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($202,700)

Trenton, NJ ($186,960)

Job description: Plan, direct or coordinate the actual distribution or movement of a product or service to the customer. Coordinate sales distribution by establishing sales territories, quotas and goals and establish training programs for sales representatives. Analyze sales statistics gathered by staff to determine sales potential and inventory requirements and monitor the preferences of customers.

Maurizio Pesce/flickr

#1. Chief executives

Annual mean salary: $239,290

#24 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 90

National

Annual mean salary: $197,840

Employment: 202,360

Entry-level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

Metros with highest average pay:

Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($293,000)

Midland, TX ($269,360)

Sioux Falls, SD ($263,770)

Job description: Determine and formulate policies and provide overall direction of companies or private and public sector organizations within guidelines set up by a board of directors or similar governing body. Plan, direct or coordinate operational activities at the highest level of management with the help of subordinate executives and staff managers.

