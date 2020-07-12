High temperatures break records in the region Saturday

El Paso, TX (KTSM)— The high-pressure system that continues to dominate the Borderland area with above-average temperatures, so much so that records were broken in multiple cities.

Las Cruces hit 106° Saturday afternoon breaking it’s previous record of 101° set in 2016.

Cloudcroft hit 86° Saturday, matching its previous record set in 2016 at 86°.

Santa Teresa surpassed its previous record of 102° set in 2016, reaching 107° around 3pm Saturday.

Silver City saw one of the hottest days its ever seen reaching 101° surpassing its old record of 96° in 1962.

Truth or Consequences reached 107° Saturday afternoon, five degrees above its previous record of 103° set in 1979.

Record breaking temperatures will continue to be expected into the start of the upcoming week.

