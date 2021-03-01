High school junior grows a business for a greener world

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Luis Cruz is a high school junior who turned his love for plants into a business.

Cruz was inspired after visiting Hawaii and discovering the wonders nature has to offer. He then decided to start growing plants at home and share his knowledge on social media.

“I thought plants are a good thing, plants bring good things into your life,” said Cruz, explaining what made him start his business, Plantopia.

He started selling the plants he had grown at a local farmers market, later expanding to social media where people can order plants and set up a pickup.

“It definitely brings more positivity and good vibes to your home and it’s a piece of nature that you’re able to care for,” said Cruz, listing the many advantages of having plants in your home. These benefits include better air quality and stress relief, according to a study by the University of Vermont Plant and Soil Science department.

Most plants that he grows and sells are low maintenance, which means they are easy to care for and are almost made to set up any beginner plant enthusiast for success.

Cruz said when he sells his plants at the farmer’s market, he often encounters older generations testing his knowledge. “Most of the times I know a lot,” he said.

He admits his generation often follows trends, but hopes that plants will not be just another come-and-go trend, rather a lifestyle worthy of pursuit.

Cruz said his dream is to go to the University of Texas at Austin, where he would pursue a degree in architecture. He explained he wants to incorporate nature into all of our surroundings and make the world a greener place.