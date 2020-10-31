HHS Deploys National Disaster Medical System Personnel to El Paso

EL PASO, Texas – The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services’ (HHS) Office of the Assistant Secretary for Preparedness and Response (ASPR) deployed approximately 100 medical providers and other staff from the National Disaster Medical System (NDMS) to provide temporary medical surge support to three hospitals in El Paso, Texas.

The NDMS footprint at each facility is as follows:

Del Sol Medical Facility – 33 personnel from NDMS’ Disaster Medical Assistance Team (DMAT) staffing a 14-bed tent outside the emergency department.

staffing a 14-bed tent outside the emergency department. The Hospitals of Providence Transmountain Campus – 35 DMAT personnel staffing the emergency department and intensive care unit (ICU).

University Medical Center of El Paso – 24 personnel from NDMS’ Trauma and Critical Care Team staffing the ICU.

staffing the ICU. These personnel may rotate to other locations as directed by the state.

“At the request of the state or U.S. territory, ASPR deploys teams of medical professionals from NDMS to help communities respond to and recover from public health emergencies and disasters,” said Dr. Helga Scharf-Bell, NDMS Acting Director. “For the COVID-19 response, NDMS is activated to provide temporary medical assistance to supplement overwhelmed medical facilities in hotspot areas within the United States. Our providers work in collaboration with local health providers to help treat and isolate COVID-19 positive patients.”

The deployed personnel include physicians, physician assistants, nurses, respiratory therapists, paramedics, pharmacists, and behavioral health specialists who serve as intermittent federal personnel for up to 14 days per deployment.