H&H Car Wash and Coffee Shop closing its doors on Thursday after 63 years in business

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — On Wednesday morning, Maynard Haddad could be seen sitting in front of H&H Car Wash and Coffee Shop like he always does. However, Wednesday was different, as the coffee shop is set to close on Thursday after 63 years.

When KTSM 9 News asked Haddad why he’s closing, he replied, “it’s time,” adding that he plans to spend more time with his wife.

H&H Car Wash and Coffee Shop opened back in 1958 and was closed over the past year. Only the restaurant was open.

On Wednesday, regulars and first-timers stopped by to get a chance to eat and see Haddad before the shop closes.

