EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – At a women’s shelter in South El Paso, an infant could be heard crying as his mother said in Spanish “it’s because he’s hungry.”

The mother of the 5 month old, Janet Jimenez shows KTSM 9 News her nearly empty formula can.

“I only had enough for three bottles, but now I only have for one. and well, he is hungry, so I have to feed him because he is hungry,” Jimenez said in Spanish.

Explaining that the formula she gets comes from donations and she doesn’t have a car to drive and search for formulas at different stores.

“We haven’t found milk in the stores that are close,” said Jimenez. “It is more stressful for the people who don’t have a car to move around. And we are in this place where they are helping us out, they help us out on everything, they help us out to go everywhere but they also have to work.”

The shelter is called Dame La Mano located in South El Paso for battered woman. The director saying the formula shortage is not only impacting the woman who live at the shelter.

“We not only see the women who live in the shelter but you know neighbors who live in the projects just ladies coming desperately if we have extra formula, and we don’t,” said Rosa Herman the Director of Dame La Mano.

The shelter run off donations, but few have been coming as the shortage continues.

“Just seen an increase in donors that come and even diapers not only it’s formula it’s diapers,” said Herman. “We do see that that is one of like desperate needs for little ones.”

