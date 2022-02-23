EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Officials with Socorro ISD say Hernando Middle School in Far East El Paso is on a precautionary ‘Safety Protocol’ as a result of law enforcement activity around the area.

KTSM has reached out to both the El Paso Police Department (EPPD) and Customs and Border Protection (CBP) regarding any possible operations in the area.

EPPD officials say they have no units in the area; we are still awaiting a response from CBP.

Look for updates here on KTSM.com as soon as information is available.

