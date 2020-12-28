Here’s where to recycle your live Christmas trees

Parker Vivier and Marsden Olsen prepare to tie their tree to their car after purchasing from Frank Pichel’s tree lot, Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020, in Richmond. (AP Photo/Will Newton)

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Christmas is over, and New Year’s Day is upon us. If you’re ready to box up your Christmas decorations and take down your live tree, here’s the place you can go to recycle it.

Beginning Tuesday, El Pasoans can recycle their live trees at any Environmental Services Department’s Citizen Collection Stations (CCS).

The Citizen Collection Stations are open 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Tuesday through Saturday. They will be closed from Jan. 1 to Jan. 3 in observance of the New Year’s holiday. The sites are located at:

121 Atlantic (West)

4501 Hondo Pass (Northeast)

2492 Harrison (Central)

1034 Pendale (Mission Valley)

3510 Confederate (East)

The live Christmas trees are recycled into mulch, available to all El Paso residents, free of charge. All ornaments, lights and other decorations must be removed from the trees before being dropped off at a CCS.

Citizen Collection Stations also accept household trash, bulky items, tires (without rims), used electronics and household hazardous waste.

Residents dropping off any of the items need to take a recent water bill with a matching I.D. or show their CCS pass on the mobile app “ESD Works For You.” An identification and recent water bill or pass are required to recycle live Christmas trees.

For more information, visit www.elpasotexas.gov/ESD, download the free “ESD Works For You” app or call (915) 212-6000.

