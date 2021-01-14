Here’s what to know if you’re registered for a COVID-19 vaccine and are waiting for a call

A COVID-19 vaccine is administered on Jan. 5, 2021, during a free community clinic held in Mercedes, Texas, offered by Hidalgo County. (Courtesy Photo)

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — University Medical Center received 5,000 doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine to distribute this week as part of a state program, where El Paso was selected as a mega-vaccine site.

The registration for UMC’s vaccines quickly filled up just three hours after announcing the site. However, some El Pasoans are wondering what happens if they miss the call for their appointment or are unable to go when they get the call.

Ryan Mielke, a spokesperson for UMC, said well over 3,000 vaccines have been completed, anticipating the hospital will administer all 5,000 vaccines by Friday.

Some viewers told KTSM 9 News they received a call from UMC asking if they could go during a certain time. If a registrant said they were unavailable, they were told to register again online.

UMC said when this happens, vaccination openings will go to the next person on the list and they will call those later when an opening occurs.

KTSM also asked UMC what happens when someone who is registered misses the call from the hospital. A UMC spokesperson said the opening will go to the next registrant on the list.

“Registrations have been exhausted/filled (until we announce another opportunity to register). If they do not answer, we will go to the next person on the list. The important point is that we want to get these vaccines in arms as quickly as possible, so it is important for people to make their appointment.”

UMC said it strongly encourages those who schedule to make their appointments.

While some said they waited for hours in the lines at UMC, a spokesperson said the wait time at the beginning of the week was longer as the process was getting started. However, it is currently much faster.

“We are moving the vaccination site to the El Paso County Coliseum, so people will no longer be standing in line. And, again, it will be appointment only,” a UMC spokesperson said.

El Paso County Judge Ricardo Samaniego said in a joint press conference with the City Thursday afternoon that the County is expecting another 5,000 doses, as well as the City, and they would move from the hospital to the County Coliseum.

To pre-register for a vaccine with the City, CLICK HERE

To pre-register with UMC, CLICK HERE.

UMC says all vaccines are by appointment only and walk-ups will not be accepted.