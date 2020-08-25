Here’s what El Pasoans need to know about mail-in voting

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — With the November election less than three months away, you can now register to vote by mail in Texas.

So, who’s eligible to vote by mail? Those that:

Are over 65 years old

Have a disability

Will be out of the country during early voting or Election Day

Are incarcerated, but are still eligible to vote

Lisa Wise, the El Paso County elections administrator, said there are two ways to register to vote by mail.

“There are two ways to get (a mail-in ballot),” Wise said. “One is our website, epcountyvotes.com, or you can call our office and we will send you an application.”

Deadline to request a mail-in ballot is Oct. 23.

“That is received by our office — not postmarked — so we need to have it here in our office by the time we close at 4:45pm on Oct. 23,” Wise said.

There are currently 17,000 requests for mail-in ballots. That’s compared to 12,000 for the 2016 presidential election.

What’s different this year, Wise said, is that Texas Governor Greg Abbott issued a proclamation declaring that people can hand-deliver their ballots to the election’s office. That must be done before or on Election Day, and they must be taken to the Election’s office at the El Paso County Courthouse.

“By law, we need to have (ballots) by Election Day — Nov. 3rd by 7 p.m. — or if there is a readable postmark on it, and we receive it Nov. 4, the following day, by 5 p.m. and it was postmarked before Election Day or on Election Day, we can accept it,” Wise said.

Wise said the department is working on setting up a drop-off point on the first floor of the court house. You must pay postage, but if you don’t want to do that, you can drop off the ballot in person.

If you choose that option, the ballot must be in the envelope you’d use to mail it in.

Wise says because of the high number of mail-in ballot requests and issues with the post office, voters should get their ballots in as soon as possible.

“We have all heard the concerns with the United States Postal Service — they are advising a seven- to 10-day turnaround on mail in ballots, even within city limits. So we really encourage voters to request now and don’t delay. When you get that ballot in the mail, vote it and put in the next day if possible.”

The elections department will set up a hotline if you have questions about a requested mail-in ballot. Visit epcountyvotes.com for more information.