Help ‘fight the bite’ with El Paso Environmental Services Departments

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Mosquito season sucks.

To combat that, the City of El Paso’s Environmental Services Departments is trying to educate residents on how to prevent mosquito bites and mosquito-borne diseases such as West Nile, Chikungunya, Dengue, and Zika Virus during the summer.

Mosquito Control Awareness Week began on Monday and will last through Sunday.

To reduce the spread of mosquito-borne diseases, residents can follow these prevention methods.

DEET – Use insect repellents that contain DEET when outdoors

DRESS – Wear long sleeves, long pants, and socks when outdoors

DUSK and DAWN – Although mosquitoes associated with Zika can be active throughout the day, residents should take extra care during peak mosquito biting hours (from dusk to dawn) or consider avoiding outdoor activities during these times.

DRAIN – Drain standing water from flowerpots, gutters, buckets, pool covers, pet water dishes, and birdbaths.

For more information on traps and fogs from the Vector Control Program, please visit: www.elpasotexas.gov/environmental -services/code-compliance/vector-control.