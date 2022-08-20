There’s always good news and bad news with heavy rain in El Paso. First, we need the rain! As of 6 PM Saturday, El Paso has officially received 4.38 inches of rainfall for the year. Normal this time of year is 5.05 inches. We’re catching up. The bad news is evident in the pictures I share from viewers below, such as the wall that collapsed at an apartment complex in the heavy rain this morning on the west side and the car that slid off into a canal.

We’ve seen some beautiful cloud formations, such as the dark clouds in the Northeast by Jonathan Maltos.

More heavy rain is on the way over the next 24 hours. Please drive safely, and do not drive into flooded roadways. Here’s your forecast…

TONIGHT: A Flash Flood Watch is posted through the night. Conditions are favorable for t-showers with heavy rainfall. Expect widely scattered t-showers coming and going in periodic waves. The NW winds will range from 5-15 mph, and the low will be 63.

FORECAST: Sunday will be mostly cloudy with moments of sunshine to warm us up to 84. Expect widely scattered showers and t-showers with the potential for heavy rainfall. The NW winds will range from 5-15 mph. Monday will be partly to mostly cloudy with scattered afternoon/evening t-showers. Monday’s high will be 88, and the SE winds will range from 5-15 mph. Tuesday will be partly cloudy with isolated late day t-showers. Tuesday’s high: 89. We get a break from the rain chances Wednesday and Thursday, when skies will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Wednesday will be 90, and Thursday will be 91. Friday will be partly cloudy with a slight chance of isolated late day t-storms. Friday’s high: 93. Saturday will be partly cloudy, hotter with a high of 95, and stormy with widely scattered late day t-showers.

