UPDATE: Police confirm they are on the scene of a death investigation at the 4500 block of Skyhawk Avenue and are working to determine if the circumstances are suspicious or accidental.

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — El Paso Police were seen in a Northeast El Paso neighborhood early Tuesday morning.

Police were seen on the 4500 block of Skyhawk Avenue near Castner Heights. The call came in at 4:25 a.m. Tuesday.

No further information has been reported. KTSM is working on gathering more information regarding this incident.

This story will be updated when we receive more details.