Heartbreaking message from wife who lost husband to COVID-19

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A family who is mourning the death of a loving father now wants to spread a message to the El Paso community that the virus deaths are more than just a number.

Ana and Eddie Gonzalez

“You know, we hear on the news that 150 people have died in El Paso from this virus. Those numbers they all have a face one of those people was my husband,” said Ana Gonzalez, an El Pasoan who lost her husband to COVID-19.

Ana Gonzalez lost her husband Eddie Gonzalez to COVID-19 on May 8, he was just 53-years-old.

She now has a sign on the side of her car, with a picture of her husband that says, “Don’t let your loved one suffer alone in the hospital.”

Eddie Gonzalez was admitted into the hospital before even getting tested for COVID-19 and died just five days later.

Photo with message on Ana Gonzalez car

Ana said her husband wanted to drive himself to the hospital. However, she never imagined that would be the last time she would ever see him.

“When he left, you know he just waved goodbye to me, and that was the last time I saw my husband,” said Ana Gonzalez.

Ana tested positive for the virus before her husband did. Eddie started showing symptoms but wasn’t able to get tested until being admitted to the hospital.

“I remember I had conversations with the nurses and the doctors when they would call me. I will tell you something; it was so difficult to see that phone number because I didn’t know what they were going to tell me next, and I was still sick and having to deal with this,” said Ana Gonzalez.

Plastic in the Gonzalez house to separate family members.

She explained that Eddie spent the last days of his life caring for her. Although she says they were always cautious and he even put up plastic to separate her from the rest of the family.

Ana and her two children have since recovered from the virus. She hopes their story will be a message to the community that the virus is real and could impact someone close to you,