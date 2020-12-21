Healthcare providers asked to become COVID-19 vaccination sites

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Healthcare providers in El Paso are being asked to join the fight against COVID-19 by becoming vaccine providers.
The Department of Public Health is calling on all local healthcare providers, including pharmacies, to become COVID-19 dispensing sites by enrolling with the Texas Department of State Health Services as a COVID-19 vaccine provider and receive vaccine allocations on a regular basis.
“It is only through community-wide participation by our fellow healthcare providers that we will successfully make vaccine widely available and easily accessible to all El Paso City-County residents within our own neighborhoods,” said Public Health Director Angela Mora.
To enroll, providers must have an active National Provider Identifier (NPI)/Texas Provider Identifier (TPI) number.
To enroll or learn more visit www.dshs.texas.gov/coronavirus/immunize/ provider-enrollment.aspx or visit EPStrong.org and click on the Vaccination tab.
Interested providers will be able to join the DPH COVID-19 Vaccine Dispensing weekly planning meetings to learn about the latest news on the Texas DSHS’ distribution plan and how to prepare to administer the COVID-19 vaccines.
