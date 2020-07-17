Health officials warn public as virus continues spreading in El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM)–El Paso County health officials announced Thursday the highest single-day report of deaths since the virus reached the area in March.

14 people died from the virus according to officials, all were elderly with underlying conditions. A total of 173 people have now died of the virus in El Paso County and cases totaled 10,638.

With this news, health officials say the community needs to do its part to help slow the spread of the virus.

“The last thing any of us want is to lock Texas back down again, but each day, the facts get worse,” Texas Governor Greg Abbott said Thursday.

El Paso’s lead health authority Dr. Hector Ocaranza said another lockdown would not be beneficial to slowing the spread.

“As soon as they’re [the public] allowed to go out if they don’t change their behavior we will be in a worse place,” Ocaranza said.

Dr. Ocaranza explained the deaths were not all from the same day and said it takes a while to report the deaths because of protocol to ensure a death was COVID-19 related.

“They were in a three week span from the third week of June all the way to the second week of July,” Ocaranza said.

However, the doctor said at the current rate, El Paso hospitalizations and deaths will continue increasing if the public doesn’t step up.

“We will be able to slow the spread of the disease but we need every single one of us to do that,” Ocaranza said.

Health officials said more younger people are being hospitalized and although they may recover, they’re putting the more vulnerable at risk.

“Younger people not getting exposed so that they’re not bringing the virus home and exposing loved ones to covid-19,”Ocaranza said.

Contract tracers work to track down those who may have come in contact with a positive case, but Dr. Ocaranza said some people may not always be honest with their answers to contract tracers. He also added the more people go out, the more people they potentially expose.

“As people go to work and visit many places its hard to remember all the places they have been in the last 14 days,” Ocaranza said.