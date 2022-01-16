Health officials remind community how to report at-home COVID-19 tests

Young woman holding self testing self-administrated swab and medical tube for Coronavirus covid-19, before being self tested at home (Getty)

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The Department of Public Health (DPH) wants to remind the public that individuals can still self-report their COVID-19 positive test results when using at-home testing kits.

The City says individuals are able to self-report their positive test results using the Electronic Self-Reporting Form available on EPStrong.org under the Testing tab or call the self-reporting COVID-19 Positive Assistance Line (Co-PAL) at (915) 212-6520.

With the current surge of COVID-19 positive cases, we need those who have tested positive using an at-home test kit to immediately isolate for five full days and report their results to assist us in developing a more comprehensive understanding of how the COVID-19 virus is moving around our region to better serve our community. Public Health Director Angela Mora

The Electronic Self-Reporting Form only requires basic information such as name, address, and date of birth. Electronic Self-Reporting Forms will be received and managed by Public Health staff on the same day of submission.

Beginning Wednesday, January 19, residents will be able to order free at-home COVID-19 testing kits from the federal government at www.CovidTests.gov; but in order to keep an accurate count of the positive COVID-19 cases, local health officials are again reminding individuals who test positive using these at-home kits to self-report positive results.

MEGA TESTING SITES EXPAND HOURS OF OPERATION

Beginning Monday, January 17, the City will extend the hours of operation at its Mega Testing Sites from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

The following drive-thru testing sites will be open Monday through Sunday from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.:

UTEP, 3333 N. Mesa (Kern Drive)

Nations Tobin Park, 8831 Railroad Dr.

County Sports Park, 1780 N. Zaragoza

The Don Haskins Recreation Center, located at 7400 High Ridge, will be open Monday through Saturday from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.

For those who have tested positive for COVID-19, health officials advise to follow the isolation and quarantine guidelines found online at EPStrong.org and click on the Order Tab.

