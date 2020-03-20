Health officials in Juarez report second case of COVID-19; person recently traveled to New York

JUAREZ, Mexico (KTSM) – Health officials across the border have confirmed a second case of COVID-19 in Ciudad Juárez, Mexico.

Health officials said the victim is an 18-year-old patient who recently traveled to Manhattan, New York.

The young woman has been isolated with the necessary care and will be kept under observation to avoid infections said the Health Secretary Jesús Enrique Grajeda Herrera.

According to the epidemiological report, the patient is not related to the first confirmed case at the border, since it is another imported case.

The Ministry of Health requests the population to maintain preventive measures such as: do not greet with a kiss and a hand, use antibacterial gel, sneeze on the forearm and disinfect surfaces.