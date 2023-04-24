EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The Paso del Norte Health Foundation has recognized Diana Seabrooks on her recent promotion to Human Resources Administrator/ Executive Assistant on Monday, April 24.
The foundation says Seabrooks will lead human resources administration and provide executive support to the Board of Directors and CEO. Before her promotion, her position was an accounting support assistant with the Health Foundation and recently celebrated one year.
“Diana grew up in El Paso and Ciudad Juárez and received her bachelor’s degree in business management from BYU-Idaho with an emphasis in Finance.”The Paso del Norte Health Foundation