EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The Paso del Norte Health Foundation recently awarded 14 grants totaling more than $2 million under the Healthy Living and Health Leadership priority areas.

Officials share that the Healthy Living, Disease Prevention & Management, and Health Leadership are the three priority areas that drive our work, in partnership with organizations that implement initiatives and programs to improve health in the region.

$743,000 was awarded to eight organizations as part of the Healthy Kids Initiative and $169,000 to two organizations under A Smoke-Free Paso del Norte Initiative.

Healthy Living

Healthy Kids Initiative

Boy Scouts of America Yucca Council – $113,019.50

Unidos Prosperamos

To serve 100 disconnected youth through a Scouting Specialist led program in El Paso County, TX and Doña Ana County, NM.

Boys & Girls Club of Las Cruces, Inc. – $89,482.60

More Teens, More Often

To provide out-of-school and summer programming for at least 100 new and 40 returning 11-17-year-old disconnected youth in Las Cruces, NM.

Centro de Asesoria y Promocion Juvenil, A.C. – $149,050.00

Formando adolescentes saludables en entornos positivos

To implement out-of-school and summer programs in five community centers for at least 700 disconnected youth ages 10-17 in Ciudad Juárez, MX.

City of Socorro – $37,350.00

Socorro Youth in Culture (SY!C) Program

To implement an afterschool and summer camp program targeting a minimum of 100 disconnected youth ages 5-17 living in Socorro, Texas.

Community Action Agency of Southern New Mexico – $165,350.00

Kids Can -Youth Entrepreneur Program

To provide out-of-school and summer entrepreneur programming for at least 100 new disconnected youth ages 5-17 in Doña Ana and Luna Counties, NM.

Patronato del Museo del Nino de Ciudad Juárez, A.C. – $63,052.30

Rodis Jr. Incubadora de Agentes de Cambio

To develop personal, social, and professional skills of 200 youth ages 15 and 17 years old in Ciudad Juárez, MX.

Salud y Desarrollo Comunitario de Cd. Juárez, A.C. – $100,666.50

FEMAP en Conexión 2022

To implement afterschool and summer programs for 350 disconnected youth ages 5-17 years of age in the rural URBI Villa del Campo community in southeast Ciudad Juárez, MX.

The University of Texas at El Paso – $25,000.00

Opportunity Youth Action Network

To support the El Paso Collaborative for Academic Excellence to bring long-lasting positive change to our community to improve the social and economic conditions of underrepresented and underserved populations.

Smoke-Free Paso del Norte

EFO Media – $165,850.00

Parent Anti-Vaping Information Campaign

To create strategies and communication materials to engage parents, school professionals, health care providers and community stakeholders with youth anti-vaping information and promote the vapefree.org site across the Paso del Norte region.

YMCA of Greater El Paso, TX & Rio Grande Valley – $3,505.40

YMCA Outline

To manage the El Paso Quitline for one year, 2022.

More than $1 million was awarded to four organizations under the Healthy Leadership priority area for Leveraging Resources, REALIZE, and Strategic Initiatives.

Health Leadership

Leveraging Resources

Fundación Paso del Norte para la Salud y Bienestar, AC – $558,564.22

General Purpose Grant

Three-year grant to advance partnerships and initiatives to improve the health and well-being of the people and community of Ciudad Juárez. Funding leverages over $1,000,000 per year in additional programs and grantmaking in Ciudad Juárez.

Paso del Norte Community Foundation – $475,000.00

General Purpose Grant

To increase the resources available to improve health, education, social services, economic development, and quality of life in the Paso del Norte region. Funding leverages over $12 million per year in additional programs and grantmaking in the region.

REALIZE

United Way of El Paso County- $72,116.00

REALIZE Board Training

To strengthen non-profit board members’ governance capacity by offering training across El Paso and southern New Mexico.

Strategic Initiative

The University of Texas at El Paso – $10,000.00

HLD Business Ethics Program

Made in honor of Paso del Norte Health Foundation founding board member Robert Skov to support UTEP’s College of Business – Business Ethics Program. For the full list of current grants, click here or visit pdnhf.org.

