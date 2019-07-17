Health experts urge El Pasoans to get vaccinated amid measles reports

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) Health care professionals urge El Pasoans to get vaccinated after a third case of the measles was confirmed in El Paso in just one week.

It’s been more than a quarter-century since the last reported measles case in El Paso, however medical experts want to educate the public on how to prevent the disease from spreading.

“Not going to lie, I really don’t know much about measles I have seen on the news that it’s going around here in El Paso,” West El Paso resident Kymberly Martinez said.

The three measles cases include two toddlers and a woman, but all are isolated cases according to health officials. However, medical professionals say the public needs to get vaccinated.

“If it’s my child I want to do whatever it takes to protect my child if it’s going for vaccinations,” Martinez said.

“I just think it’s really important to get everybody vaccinated since we have a breakout nationwide,” West El Paso resident Luisa Gonzalez said.

On the national scale, the CDC reported the number of cases now stands at 1,023 across 28 states. That’s up 14 cases from the week before.

Infectious disease expert Louis Murphy at Del Sol attributes this to individuals refusing to vaccinate.

“Some people feel that immunizations are unsafe or ineffective which is, of course, a ridiculous myth,” Murphy said.

With that said, experts say the majority of people in El Paso do vaccinate.

“As a country, we have very high compliance with immunization, for instance, the El Paso community is about 95% immunized,” Murphy said.

Experts caution parents and care providers to keep an eye out for symptoms such as fever, red eyes, and a spreading rash.

“It’s the children, the babies who are most strongly affected and sometimes die,” Murphy said.