Health Department reports 9 new virus-related deaths, including 1 breakthrough death

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Nine COVID-19-related deaths were reported by the City of El Paso Department of Health for last week (CDC Week 33). That brings the total number of virus-related deaths in the Borderland to 2,753.

All nine patients had underlying health conditions. They include one woman in her 40s, three men in their 50s, two men in their 70s, two women in their 80s and one man in his 90s.

According to the Health Department, one of the new deaths is classified as a breakthrough COVID-19 deaths, for a cumulative total of 13 breakthrough deaths.

There were 840 new COVID-19 cases reported, as well as 204 additional cases that were part of the delayed local results issued by the State. The results are from tests conducted during CDC 2020 Week 33 and 44; and CDC 2021 Weeks 15, 29, 30, 31, 32 and 33. We have begun CDC Week 34.

There were also 193 new breakthrough COVID-19 cases reported. At the close of the CDC Week, there were 1,794 active cases.

Health officials said that 136,154 El Pasoans have recovered from COVID-19.

For detailed COVID-19 data for El Paso that is updated daily, visit epstrong.org.

