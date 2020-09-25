Health Department reports 7 virus deaths

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The City of El Paso Department of Health reported seven new COVID-related deaths on Friday, bringing El Paso’s total number of virus deaths to 515.

All seven patients had underlying health conditions. They include one female in her 60s, two females in their 70s, one male in his 70s, one female in her 80s, one male in his 80s and one male in his 90s.

The City also reported 154 new cases and 27 additional weeks-old cases.

The additional cases are part of the delayed local results issued by the State to the Department of Public Health. The results are from the tests conducted during the CDC Weeks 32, 33, 34, 35, 37, 38 and 39.

El Paso has 3,381 active cases, and 19,389 individuals designated as having recovered from the virus.

For a complete look at El Paso County’s COVID-19 data, visit epstrong.org.