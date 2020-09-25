Health Department reports 7 virus deaths

El Paso News

by: KTSM Staff

Posted: / Updated:
El Paso COVID numbers_red with white banner

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The City of El Paso Department of Health reported seven new COVID-related deaths on Friday, bringing El Paso’s total number of virus deaths to 515.

All seven patients had underlying health conditions. They include one female in her 60s, two females in their 70s, one male in his 70s, one female in her 80s, one male in his 80s and one male in his 90s.

The City also reported 154 new cases and 27 additional weeks-old cases.

The additional cases  are part of the delayed local results issued by the State to the Department of Public Health. The results are from the tests conducted during the CDC Weeks 32, 33, 34, 35, 37, 38 and 39.

El Paso has 3,381 active cases, and 19,389 individuals designated as having recovered from the virus.

For a complete look at El Paso County’s COVID-19 data, visit epstrong.org.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

KTSM Video Center

Fort Bliss releases audio PSA for missing soldier

Teaching music to inspire

Gas prices up in the Borderland

Drivers involved in deadly northeast El Paso crash both taken into custody

Irvin’s first two football games canceled due to COVID-19 diagnosis

Reward now offered for information in deadly hit-and-run crash in Las Cruces

More El Paso News
Advertise with KTSM 9 Link