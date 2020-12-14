Health Department reports 12 new COVID-19 deaths, 405 new cases

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The El Paso Health Department reported 12 new virus related deaths on Monday, bringing the total number of COVID-19 fatalities to 1,212.
These deaths did not occur on a single day, but over the span of about two months.
All 12 patients had underlying health conditions. They include:
- 1 female in her 40s
- 1 male in his 50s
- 2 males in their 60s
- 1 female in her 60s
- 3 males in their 70s
- 2 females in their 70s
- 2 males in their 80s
405 new virus cases were also reported, with an additional eight from the State’s delayed caseload.
For a more detailed look at COVID-19 data, visit the City’s COVID-19 dashboard at epstrong.org.