Health Department reports 12 new COVID-19 deaths, 405 new cases

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The El Paso Health Department reported 12 new virus related deaths on Monday, bringing the total number of COVID-19 fatalities to 1,212.

These deaths did not occur on a single day, but over the span of about two months.

All 12 patients had underlying health conditions. They include:

1 female in her 40s

1 male in his 50s

2 males in their 60s

1 female in her 60s

3 males in their 70s

2 females in their 70s

2 males in their 80s

405 new virus cases were also reported, with an additional eight from the State’s delayed caseload.

For a more detailed look at COVID-19 data, visit the City’s COVID-19 dashboard at epstrong.org.