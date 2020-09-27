Health Department reports 1 virus death, 177 new cases

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A woman in her 70s is the latest coronavirus-related death to report, according to the City of El Paso Department of Health.

The patient had underlying health conditions. This brings the total number of virus-related deaths in El Paso to 516.

El Paso continues to see triple-digits in new cases; on Sunday, the City reported 177 new cases. There were an additional three weeks-old cases reported on Sunday.

Those cases are part of delayed local results issued by the State. The results are from the tests conducted during the CDC Weeks 29, 35 and 38.

Currently, there are 3,547 actives cases. Health officials said that 19,612 individuals have recovered from COVID-19.

For an in-depth look at COVID-19 data for El Paso, visit www.epstrong.org.