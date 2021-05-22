Health Department reports 1 new virus death, 33 new cases

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — One new virus death was reported by the Health Department Saturday, bringing the city’s death toll due to COVID-19 to 2,602.

The woman in her 60s had underlying health conditions.

The El Paso Department of Health also reported 33 new cases, as well as six additional cases that are part of the delayed local results issued by the State. The results are from the tests conducted during the CDC 2021 Weeks 17, 19 and 20. We are currently in CDC Week 20.

There are 1,358 active cases, with 80 people hospitalized, 29 in the ICU and 17 on ventilators. As of Saturday, 51.3 of El Pasoans over 16 are fully vaccinated and 65.6 percent are partially vaccinated.

According to the city, 131,788 individuals, or 97 percent, have recovered from COVID-19.

For a detailed look at El Paso’s COVID-19 data, visit epstrong.org.

