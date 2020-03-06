Health Department honored for excellence in the Border Region

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM)- The Department of Public Health has been recognized as the 2020 Local Health Department of the Year Award by the Texas Association of City & County Health Officials (TACCHO).

TACCHO is the premier member organization serving both Texas local public health officials and the departments, which they lead in order to enhance local public health practice in Texas with the ultimate goal of improving the health of Texans and the communities in which they live, according to a news release by the City.

The application of the award centers on the work that takes place year-round to provide quality health services to the binational border region. The recognition comes as the Department worked exceptionally hard on improving the lives of the residents of El Paso, the release said.

The application also highlighted the end of the El Paso measles outbreak, the Department’s national recognition for its vaccination success, and its response to the August mass shooting.

“We are working late hours and shifting responsibilities across the board to prepare for the novel coronavirus and El Paso’s response,” Public Health Director Robert Resendes said. “To be able to step back for just a second and realize that our work is appreciated helps our team better focus on the difference we are making.”