Health Authority issues countywide mask mandate for all indoor facilities

El Paso, Texas (KTSM) – The City of El Paso has been granted the Temporary Restraining Order against Texas Governor Greg Abbott that would support the Local City-County Health Authority’s proposal to issue a mask mandate for all indoor facilities.
The Local Health Authority Order will take effect at 12:01 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021.
City-County Health Authority Dr. Hector Ocaranza issued a countywide mask mandate for all indoor facilities, which would include the following:
- All individuals over the age of two (2), are to wear some form of face covering over their nose and mouth, while in indoor spaces.
- A face covering may include a variety of options.
- Parents and guardians of children over the age of two (2) and under the age of ten (10) shall be responsible for appropriately masking children when outside their residence.
- A face covering is not required on anyone who has trouble breathing, has a medical condition or disability that prevents wearing a face covering, or is actively exercising indoors and not within 6 feet of any other individual not from the same household.
- A person is not required to wear a face covering while the person is consuming food or drink.
- Wearing a face covering is not a substitute for the COVID-19 vaccination, for maintaining 6-feet social distancing and handwashing, as these remain important steps to slowing the spread of the virus.
On Monday, Aug. 16, the El Paso City Council voted 5 to 3 to file a lawsuit against Texas Governor Greg Abbott that would support local protective measures.
Judge Ruben Morales in the County Court at Law #7 granted the City’s petition, which was filed today, Tuesday, Aug. 17. The court issued a Temporary Restraining Order finding that GA-38 exceeds the Governor’s authority under the Texas Disaster Act of 1975.
