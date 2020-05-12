Head-on collision kills one man in Monday’s Northeast El Paso crash

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso Police have released more information on Monday’s deadly crash in Northeast El Paso.

The crash happened at about 2:15 p.m. in the 12000 block of McCombs.

Michael Aceto, 37, died after his 1998 Saturn veered into oncoming traffic and collided head-on into a 2000 Chrysler Voyager driven by Josefa Ortiz Silva, 54.

Aceto, who was going south on McCombs, died at the scene. Silva and her passenger, a 64-year-old man, were taken to University Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

The police department’s Special Traffic Investigations unit is handling the crash.

This is the 29th traffic fatality in 2020.