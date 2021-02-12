‘He loved being a police officer’: Slain NMSP officer laid to rest

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The body of 28-year-old New Mexico State Police Officer Darian Jarrott on Friday afternoon was carried across the football field at Lordsburg High School, where he graduated in 2010.

“He dedicated his life to stand for what is right. We love him for holding the line, we love him for being honorable in his duties, we love him for encompassing what it means to be a New Mexico State police officer,” said New Mexico State Police Chief Robert Thornton.

As KTSM 9 News previously reported, Jarrott was shot and killed while making a traffic stop near Deming on Feb. 4. He leaves behind three children, with one on the way. Chief Thornton said during Friday’s service that his sacrifice should be a reminder.

“To continue fighting for what’s right, what’s honorable — that is the bond that holds us together as law enforcement officers,” said Thornton.

The private funeral was held with only his family and fellow law enforcement officers present. However, the public lined the streets of Lordsburg to pay their respects.

“We’re a small-knit community, everybody knows everybody and everybody supports everybody,” said Kimberly Valenzuela.

Three young children could be seen waving an American and New Mexico flag. The kids were neighbors of Jarrott.

“He was always nice to us,” said Justin Platz.

Others sat outside the football field listening to the service. One couple told KTSM 9 News that they met Jarrott a few years back at a toy drive, and he had a big effect on them.

“He just touched our lives so much and to have such a young officer get killed in the line of duty,” said Ila San Miguel from Deming, N.M.

After the funeral ended, a white hearse carried the casket with carrying Jarrott’s body and draped with a flag was led through the streets of Lordsburg. He was buried at the Shakespeare Cemetery in Lordsburg in a private burial.

“He loved being a police officer, he understood the oath that he took and he took pride in showing up every day to serve his community,” said Thornton.