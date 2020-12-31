Have a proper send-off for 2020 at home for less than $25

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The eagerly-awaited end of this year has come, but there will be no extravagant celebrations to send it off. However, this doesn’t mean we cannot say a proper goodbye at home and on a budget.

For this low-cost celebration you will need champagne or a bottled apple cider as a non-alcoholic alternative, s’mores ingredients: graham crackers, marshmallows, chocolate and some grapes.

You can find the most essential decorations at a dollar store.

A good idea is to make your own balloon-drop by lightly taping several sheets of tissue paper and carefully attaching it to your ceiling fan from every side. Then fill up the “pocket” with balloons and run a string across the whole installation.

You can also use a trash bag cut in half.

Once the clock hits midnight, pull the string and enjoy the space being filled with balloons. For more effect (and cleaning) you can add confetti.

The main event for the night can be making s’mores either outdoors or indoors.

For your indoor s’mores set up a pair of candles on a ceramic plate and put it in the middle of the table. Prepare your s’mores ingredients and start roasting your marshmallows.

Make sure there are no fire hazards around and keep an eye on the little ones if they are to be included in the activity.

This is also a fun way to include those who cannot join you in person.

You can put your phone or laptop at one of the seats at the table and share memories of this year.

Trina DeMaria, co-owner of Party Poises, a party planning company in El Paso, suggested finding a designated place for different activities such as dancing, karaoke and a photo booth.

She also suggested preparing finger-food as a family or ordering from your favorite restaurant as a treat.

DeMaria said you can choose a party theme as well. For instance, choose a color scheme such as black and gold then decorate accordingly and dress in those colors.

She said most party accessories can be found for a fair price at stores such as Walmart or Target.

“You can feel like you’re together and keep loved ones safe,” Trina said. “The obvious option is to Zoom and play virtual games or simply to do a countdown together.”

