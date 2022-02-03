EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Students from Harmony Public Schools will be displaying and demonstrating the latest STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Math) projects at the Harmony Public Schools 3rd Annual STEM EXPO this weekend at Cielo Vista Mall.

Students will present their projects to the public and a panel of judges from the University of Texas at El Paso, El Paso Community College, and local businesses, where they will be competing to win 1st-3rd place, in their respective category.

The Harmony Public Schools El Paso STEM EXPO is an event where students can showcase their projects to the community. It also gives them the opportunity to excel through project-based learning where they learn the skills necessary to become contributing global citizens. murat soruc, district stem/gt coordinator

The Harmony Public Schools STEM EXPO will feature approximately 100 projects submitted by students from all four Harmony El Paso Campuses.

Project Categories include Elementary, Physics, Chemistry, Biology & Tech, Engineering, and Robotics.

What: Harmony Public Schools El Paso STEM EXPO

When: Saturday, February 5, 2022, from 12:00 P.M. to 4:00 P.M.

Where: Cielo Vista Mall in front of JCPenney (8401 Gateway Blvd. W, El Paso, Tx 79925)

