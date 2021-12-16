Harmony Science Academy students receive scholarships to Notre Dame, Dartmouth

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Harmony Science Academy recently announced that seniors Kimberly Montes and Joanna Jou, have received a full four-year scholarship, to two of the top colleges in the country.

Via the QuestBridge National College Match, Montes and Jou will be attending the University of Notre Dame and Dartmouth College, which includes tuition, room and board, books and supplies.

“Harmony science academy has helped me accomplish many goals by providing me opportunities to learn and to try new things,” said Kimberly Montes, Notre Dame match.

“They have given me rigorous academic classes that allowed me to further my learning and improve my work ethic, as well as giving me an abundance of extracurriculars like robotics, volleyball, and basketball program. Harmony played a big role in where I am today and gave me a glimpse into the future.”

“Over the past four years, I’ve had the privilege to study under teachers who were not just my teachers, but also lifelong learners and mentors. Harmony has offered me an extensive amount of AP and PLTW courses, which allowed me to pursue and earn the biomedical endorsement. Additionally, I was given the opportunity to self-study and earn my medical assistant and EKG certification – the first in the Harmony West Texas area,” said Joanna Jou, Dartmouth match.

“What ultimately led me to choosing Dartmouth was the small and tight-knit community, in which Harmony has taught me to appreciate through attentive educators and counselors.”

QuestBridge National College Match is a national program that connects high-achieving high school seniors from low-income backgrounds with scholarships to top colleges.

Out of over 16,500 applicants, QuestBridge’s 45 college partners matched with only 1,674 Finalists, to include Jou and Montes, who are recognized as 2021 Match Scholarship Recipients.

