Harmony Science Academy selected as presenter for Texas STEM conference along with additional awards

El Paso, Texas (KTSM) — Harmony Science Academy has been selected as a presenter at the 14th Annual Texas STEM Conference.

The academy will present “Esports Effect on Social Skills” virtually on Feb. 11 to Feb. 12.

“We are excited and honored to get the chance to represent our school and El Paso in this conference,” said Dr. Huzeyfe Canbaz, ESports Sponsor. “My students and I have been working so hard to reach our goals in this club and seeing its benefits are motivating us to share our findings with others.

“Our first goal in this club is to increase the social skills of our students, because of the COVID-19 issue, we were not able to gather together and instead needed to do our club from home. The E-sports Club definitely helped a lot to understand each other and improve social skills. That’s why me and my students are looking forward to presenting our proposal at the conference.”

Harmony Science Academy is also getting recognition after six of their schools were named the official “Texas State Schools of Character” for their outstanding efforts in promoting cultures of character in their school and communities.

In Texas, 15 campuses earned the distinction while no other school system has earned more than three.

The awards were announced Monday by Character.org, a national advocate and leader for character development in schools.

Each year, Character.org certifies schools and districts at the state level that demonstrate a dedicated focus on character development, which the organization says has a positive effect on academic achievement, student behavior and school climate.

The six Harmony campuses selected are:

Harmony Science Academy-Cedar Park

Harmony Science Academy-Pflugerville

Harmony Science Academy-Garland

Harmony School of Endeavor-Houston

Harmony School of Science-Houston

Harmony School of Innovation-Katy

Nineteen other Harmony campuses received “Honorable Mention” recognition, while another 20 were recognized as “Emerging” campuses. Both distinctions are generally considered precursors to future State School of Character designation.

“We are tremendously proud of the effort these schools and their leaders put into creating cultures of character each day for their students and team members,” Harmony CEO Fatih Ay said. “Character always has been a critical part of our program at Harmony, because we strongly believe that traits like integrity, empathy, respect, and responsibility play important roles in our students’ ultimate success here at school, at home, and later in college and life beyond.”