EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Harmony Public Schools (HPS) announced the hiring of Brenda Garcia, College Success Coach, as part of a partnership with The University of Texas at El Paso (UTEP) aimed at helping HPS alumni succeed and graduate from college, according to HPS officials.

Brenda Garcia previously served as Student Financial Services Lead Advisor at UTEP for almost 5 years.

Garcia has a Bachelor’s degree in Psychology and a Master’s degree in Educational Leadership and Administration from New Mexico State University (NMSU).

My goal in this position is to increase college retention and the college graduation rate of Harmony Alumni. I look forward to meeting the students and supporting them during their college years. Personally, my college experience was amazing. I want our students to have that as well: A memorable, great college experience. brenda garcia, college success coach, hps

The partnership between Harmony Public Schools and UTEP addresses the challenges of college attendance for HPS students, many of whom are first generation college students from low-income families.

Garcia will have an office at the UTEP campus’ Mike Loya Academic Services Building, where she will provide guidance and support to HPS graduates attending the University.

