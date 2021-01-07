Harmony Public School’s board voted to provide COVID-19 benefits for teachers

El Paso, Texas (KTSM) — Local teachers from Harmony Public Schools will get to keep expired federal COVID-19 benefits after the school board voted on Monday to pick up where the government left off.

The Harmony Public Schools Executive Board voted to independently provide the much-needed benefits to more than 4,000 employees.

“The Harmony board felt this action was not only an important thing to do, but the right thing to do for our staff and their families,” said Harmony CEO Fatih Ay.

The benefits previously were part of the Families First Coronavirus Response Act (FFCRA), a federal program that provided American workers a number of workplace safeguards related to COVID-19.

Primarily, the benefits included up to 10 Emergency Paid Sick Leave (EPSL) days if an employee was unable to work due to COVID-19 diagnosis, symptoms, possible exposure or required quarantine for themselves, a family member or child care provider.

Those federal benefits expired Dec. 31, 2020; however, the Harmony Public Schools’ Executive Board voted at an emergency meeting Monday night to independently extend the same benefits to employees throughout the remainder of the 2020-21 school year.

“The Harmony board felt this action was not only an important thing to do, but the right thing to do for our staff and their families,” Ay wrote in a letter to employees on Tuesday. “By offering these benefits, our team members can know that their jobs and livelihoods will not be impacted if they need to seek treatment for COVID-19 or stay home with possible symptoms. Additionally, our student families know that Harmony is doing all it can to take care of the team members who take care of their students, and reduce potential COVID-19 exposure on campus.”

Harmony Public Schools is a Texas-wide public charter school system with campuses serving PreK-12 students in 23 cities across the state, including two in El Paso.

