EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Harmony Public Schools will be welcoming students back to campus on Monday, August 14, for the 2023-2024 school year and open the sixth El Paso campus.

As part of Harmony’s campus expansion plan, middle and high school students from Harmony School of Science will be starting school at a new campus this year. The new state-of-the-art middle/high school, located at 1730 Joe Battle Blvd., El Paso, TX 79928, will serve Grades 6-9 students and add a grade level each year. The existing Harmony School of Science campus will now serve Pre-K through Grade 5 students.

In addition to adding a new campus, Harmony will be implementing early release Fridays this school year. All staff members will be able to leave Friday afternoon as soon as students are dismissed, at roughly 1 p.m. “This initiative was implemented to give teachers and staff more time for themselves and their families,” said Harmony Public Schools West Texas District Area Superintendent Dr. Kamil Yilmaz.

Harmony remains committed to helping students attain their highest academic potential by providing a curriculum that offers hands-on learning and the opportunity to master challenging academic concepts and advanced problem-solving skills that will benefit them throughout their life.