Hard freeze to send chills through the Borderland on Halloween

A strong cold front will lower our overnight low into below freezing temperatures in El Paso and much of the region.

In fact, many cities tonight will see overnight lows dip below 28°, which would classify it as a hard freeze.

A hard freeze happens when temperatures fall to 28° or lower for at least a few hours. It usually means that many types of plants and most seasonal vegetation can die.

Also, don’t forget about your pets. Make sure they have extra blankets tonight into tomorrow morning as this is when we will see our coldest temperatures.

Not only will El Paso see overnight lows dip to 28°, we will also see the first freeze of the season, which would arrive two weeks ahead of schedule.

The Sun City, usually hits its first freeze November 13th, while Las Cruces usually sees its first freeze November 4th.

To learn how to winterize your home and car, and to find out whether snow is in this year’s winter forecast, make sure to check out the Weather Authority’s Winter Weather Special: The Chill Out- What winter in the Borderland will bring. https://www.ktsm.com/weather/the-chill-out-what-winter-in-the-borderland-will-bring/

